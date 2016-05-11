Why is Donald Trump calling Bernie Sanders “crazy”?

Trump has become known for distilling the weakness of his opponents into a single descriptor. Lyin’ Ted, Little Marco, Low-Energy Jeb, Crooked Hillary—they all resonate with voters on a gut level. But at first glance, he appears to be off his game with his two latest nicknames: Goofy Elizabeth Warren and Crazy Bernie Sanders.

I don't want to hit Crazy Bernie Sanders too hard yet because I love watching what he is doing to Crooked Hillary. His time will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

Goofy Elizabeth Warren has been one of the least effective Senators in the entire U.S. Senate. She has done nothing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

That is now how liberals would describe Warren or Sanders. Then again, that might be the point.