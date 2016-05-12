The Trump Crack-Up Is Just the Beginning of the Republican Civil War

It is commonly assumed that three straight presidential election defeats are more than either political party can bear before adopting a new policy consensus—and thus that Republicans, after Donald Trump goes down in defeat this November, will soon be welcoming realignment.

Boiled way down, this theory supposedly explains how Bill Clinton took over the Democratic Party and was able to win the presidency twice after three consecutive Republican victories in the 1980s. The country’s political bent was decidedly more conservative than the Democratic Party had been through the Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush presidencies, and by pulling the party to the right, Clinton was able to make it viable with a national electorate once again.

We’ve seen the same basic logic applied to today’s Republican Party since the early days of Barack Obama’s presidency—itself the culmination of two consecutive Democratic landslides. Obama himself hoped that his reelection would, in his words, “break the fever” gripping the Republican Party. When it decidedly did not, he and countless others assumed that a third consecutive presidential election defeat would do what eight years out of power could not.

All the Republican stakeholders will have a story to tell that explains away their responsibility for a November defeat—and they’re rehearsing their lines already.

In theory then, the fact that an obscene figure like Donald Trump was able to overrun the GOP, and is poised to lose the general election overwhelmingly, should herald a massive rethinking of what it means to be a Republican. Trump isn’t the GOP equivalent of Michael Dukakis, personifying a party that has allowed the country to drift away from it. He is a symptom of a broken party—an institution that chose as its standard-bearer a person it considered anathema until recently.