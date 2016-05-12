The Trump Crack-Up Is Just the Beginning of the Republican Civil War

We’ve seen the same basic logic applied to today’s Republican Party since the early days of Barack Obama’s presidency—itself the culmination of two consecutive Democratic landslides. Obama himself hoped that his reelection would, in his words, “break the fever” gripping the Republican Party. When it decidedly did not, he and countless others assumed that a third consecutive presidential election defeat would do what eight years out of power could not.

All the Republican stakeholders will have a story to tell that explains away their responsibility for a November defeat—and they’re rehearsing their lines already.

In theory then, the fact that an obscene figure like Donald Trump was able to overrun the GOP, and is poised to lose the general election overwhelmingly, should herald a massive rethinking of what it means to be a Republican. Trump isn’t the GOP equivalent of Michael Dukakis, personifying a party that has allowed the country to drift away from it. He is a symptom of a broken party—an institution that chose as its standard-bearer a person it considered anathema until recently.

If the three-election theory is correct, it stands to reason that the post-Trump GOP will move to the center in some fashion or another between November of this year and 2020. Either it will adopt the non-profane elements of Trumpism (his economic populism, his restrictive thinking about immigration) and conform to him, or it will abandon different elements of orthodox Republicanism (supply-side economics, white identity politics) and move in a completely new direction.