America’s Exceptional Lack of a Female President

Most Americans believe in the exceptionalism of our nation. However, when it comes to electing a female president, the U.S. is not exceptional. Rather it is an exception to the rule.

The U.S. ranks 97th in global ranking of women in government. Women hold only 19 percent of elected government offices here.

While many countries, including Germany, Denmark, and even Rwanda have embraced quotas for gender representation in government, the U.S. has shown no interest in adopting such a policy.

This is startling because the U.S. is a leading advocate of women’s rights around the world through its agencies for international development.