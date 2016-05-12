America’s Exceptional Lack of a Female President

Since the 1980s, Europeans have led in terms of female heads of state, measured in both duration and frequency. In many instances, quotas have increased the participation of women in politics. In Iceland, President Vigdís Finnbogadóttir held the country’s highest office for the longest in the developed world—16 years beginning in 1980. In Finland and Denmark, women have been elected—and re-elected—prime minister.

German Chancellor Merkel, nicknamed mutti, or mother, has been in power for more than a decade. She has provided bold leadership on the refugee crisis, and in many ways served as a role model for Hillary Clinton and other women politicians in the U.S. Earlier in her career, she was often compared with Margaret Thatcher as the ‘Iron Frau’ or ‘Iron Chancellor’.

Democracy arrived only recently in the totalitarian states that until mid-1980s were behind the Iron Curtain. Yet, beginning in the 1990s and continuing to the present day, Eastern European states have elected female leaders to the highest office. Kosovo elected Atifete Jahjaga in 2011, and she served for five years. Croatia elected Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in 2015. Poland elected Ewa Kopacz in 2014. In 2013, Slovenia elected Alenka Bratusek.