How the Cupcake Became a “Female Food”

The first way to answer these questions is to say that the biggest difference for women choosing to bake (or buy) cakes today is just that: they choose to do so, just as they choose whether or not to embrace the image of the ‘domestic goddess.’ There may be circles where there is pressure to provide home-made cupcakes for children’s birthdays (high-profile CEO Katya Andreson confesses that she, in a moment of what she now considers to be madness, scraped the frosting off a batch of store-bought cupcakes in order to replace it with something that looked more home-made before sending them to school for her daughter’s birthday), but on the whole, women are no longer expected to spend time in the kitchen producing beautiful baked goods for friends and family if they don’t want to. Baking, knitting, and other home crafts are no longer only associated with older generations; it is younger women who take part in Clandestine Cake Clubs, the newer urban form of the Women’s Institute, the “WI-lite,” and who join sewing bees and knitting clubs. For them, these crafts are part of finding a way to express creativity and female companionship. These are the women who embrace and aspire to the term domestic goddess even while not necessarily taking it very seriously.

But cupcakes’ size, shape, and appearance all promote a view of femininity which similarly dwells on size, shape, and appearance. Critiques of the cupcake industry often dwell on the overblown cutesiness and lack of substance of the little cakes, their frivolity, and shorthand for a type of moneyed female lifestyle. When Hillary Clinton declared that number nine of her top ten campaign promises in her 2007 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination was that everyone should get a cupcake on her birthday, she was saying something about her empathetic qualities as a female candidate (although not as a home baker: in 1992 she is reported to have said that she had deliberately eschewed staying at home and baking cookies in order to have a career). By the time of her bid in 2015, she was staying silent on the issue of sweet treats, instead making a much stronger statement about gender equality.

Women do buy cupcakes in proportionately greater numbers than men though; even the supposedly male cupcakes baked by the Manhattan Butch Bakery whose lines have names like the “Driller” and the “B-52,” and which feature ingredients like beer-infused buttercream, crumbled bacon, and crushed pretzels. The very fact that there is such a thing as male cupcakes says a lot about the way that these cakes are marketed more generally (but also, perhaps, that men do like them, too).