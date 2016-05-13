The Horror of Being Melania Trump

Current feminist theory, at least the kind to be found on the internet, holds that one must not criticize the choices of a member of the sisterhood. Of all the feminist principles, choice is the most important. If you choose not to choose choice, that’s your choice, no judgement, you have chosen well because you chose the right choice for you—that’s empowerment!

But seriously thinking about the results of Melania’s choices—whether they’re described in magazine profiles or explained by the Trumps themselves—is like watching a horror movie. It’s like Saw IV. Mom always said, “Don’t just be a pretty face.” This is the dark twisted nightmare of what happens if you don’t follow mother’s advice. You live life as a surface that another person uses to project his virility. You become a prisoner behind your own face. Your husband publicly says he wouldn’t divorce you if you were in a disfiguring car crash as long as your tits survived.

We are meant to envy Melania’s existence—luxury, little work, no economic anxiety, no dark moments contemplating thigh fat.

The splashiest Melania profiles in recent weeks were by Lauren Collins for The New Yorker and Julia Ioffe for GQ. (The number-one rule for an editor assigning a Melania story is to send a female journalist to do it, because otherwise merely stating the facts of her life could be read as sexist.) But there have been many others, from the Associated Press and Bloomberg and The Washington Post and elsewhere, because the Trumps have sprinkled the facts of their lives across multiple platforms over the last ten years. The most shocking things the Trumps say in these stories were actually already said to friendly journalists or Howard Stern.