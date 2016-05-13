The Horror of Being Melania Trump

Many stories about Melania Trump use her to understand her husband, to laugh at his taste and recoil at his sexism. A Washington Post story this week, for example, suggested that despite Donald Trump’s decades of bragging about his success with women, he may not have had as much sex as he’d like us to believe.

But there’s little written about what it’s like to be one of Donald’s women. It’s not polite to ask. It’s generally assumed there’s not a lot going on in their heads. But that’s a mistake. It’s worth spending some time considering what it’s like to be those women—to actually be Melania—and in turn to use them to think about Hillary Clinton. They represent the two paths available to any young woman: the life of the body and the life of the mind.

Current feminist theory, at least the kind to be found on the internet, holds that one must not criticize the choices of a member of the sisterhood. Of all the feminist principles, choice is the most important. If you choose not to choose choice, that’s your choice, no judgement, you have chosen well because you chose the right choice for you—that’s empowerment!

But seriously thinking about the results of Melania’s choices—whether they’re described in magazine profiles or explained by the Trumps themselves—is like watching a horror movie. It’s like Saw IV. Mom always said, “Don’t just be a pretty face.” This is the dark twisted nightmare of what happens if you don’t follow mother’s advice. You live life as a surface that another person uses to project his virility. You become a prisoner behind your own face. Your husband publicly says he wouldn’t divorce you if you were in a disfiguring car crash as long as your tits survived.