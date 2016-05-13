Life in the Age of Algorithms

Every age has its organizing principles. The nineteenth century had the novel, and the twentieth had TV; in our more modern times, they come and go more quickly than ever—on Web 1.0 it was the website, for example, and a few years later, for 2.0, it was the app. And now, another shift is underway: Today’s organizing principle is the algorithm. (Though you could productively argue that our new lingua franca will either be artificial intelligence or virtual reality.) Algorithms rule the modern world, silent workhorses aligning datasets and systematizing the world. They’re everywhere, in everything, and you wouldn’t know unless you looked. For some of the most powerful companies in the world—Google, Facebook, etc.—they’re also closely held secrets, the most valuable intellectual property a company owns. And they are not neutral.



Gizmodo reminded us of this recently, after they reported that Facebook’s “trending topics”—which many assumed to be decided by an algorithm—were not only curated by a team of contractors, but that those same people purportedly suppressed news from right-leaning sites, particularly those prone to hyperbolic claims. Condemnation was swift, both from liberals such as Glenn Greenwald, and those allegedly suppressed, like this eminently reasonable response from The Red State. For its part, Facebook has responded by saying it does not suppress anything, arguing that its own technology prevents such prejudice, and that it only works to avoid junk news.

All of that, however, was undercut by a subsequent report from The Guardian later in the week that stated that far from relying on algorithms at all, each part of trending topics is the result of human intervention, relying in particular on ten trusted sources (such as the BBC or Fox News), and also pushing stories the company felt should get highlighted. Facebook had lied. (The company further clarified its policies in a memo.)

But the broader goal of the project spans more than just the gap between assumed neutrality and editorializing. As one former contractor hired to curate trending topics put it to Gizmodo: “[W]e felt like we were part of an experiment that, as the algorithm got better, there was a sense that at some point the humans would be replaced.” Facebook’s aim appears to have been to eventually replace its humans with smarter formulas.