Life in the Age of Algorithms

All of that, however, was undercut by a subsequent report from The Guardian later in the week that stated that far from relying on algorithms at all, each part of trending topics is the result of human intervention, relying in particular on ten trusted sources (such as the BBC or Fox News), and also pushing stories the company felt should get highlighted. Facebook had lied. (The company further clarified its policies in a memo.)

But the broader goal of the project spans more than just the gap between assumed neutrality and editorializing. As one former contractor hired to curate trending topics put it to Gizmodo: “[W]e felt like we were part of an experiment that, as the algorithm got better, there was a sense that at some point the humans would be replaced.” Facebook’s aim appears to have been to eventually replace its humans with smarter formulas.

Is it naïve to believe algorithms should be neutral? Perhaps, but it’s also deceptive to advance the illusion that Facebook and the algorithms that power it are bias-free. Choosing what stories are and are not worth reading is a part of every editor’s job, and the fact that Facebook hired curators at all suggests they wanted that judgment to be exercised. But it also suggests that they see themselves as an editorial force, rather than as a platform. What’s wrong is to market the service as the latter but privately act as the former.