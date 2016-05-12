Is Trump going to throw his racist butler under the bus?

On Thursday, Mother Jones published a series of racist Facebook posts from Donald Trump’s former butler Anthony Senecal. In the posts, Senecal says that President Obama is a “a rotten filthy muzzie” who should be “hung [sic] for treason,” argues that Ferguson, Missouri should be “carpet bombed,” and refers to Hillary Clinton as a “LYING DECEIVING C**T !!!!!!!”

Trump’s camp swiftly distanced itself from Senecal. A spokesmen issued a statement saying, “He does not work at Mar-a-Lago and hasn’t in many years. We totally disavow and condemn these horrible statements.”

But is that true? Mother Jones identified Senecal as Trump’s “butler for 17 years before being named the in-house historian at the tycoon’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.” And a March New York Times story also suggests in no uncertain terms that Senecal is one of Trump’s longest and most loyal employees, and that he is still very much involved at Mar-a-Lago. Per the Times profile: