Is Trump going to throw his racist butler under the bus?

But is that true? Mother Jones identified Senecal as Trump’s “butler for 17 years before being named the in-house historian at the tycoon’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.” And a March New York Times story also suggests in no uncertain terms that Senecal is one of Trump’s longest and most loyal employees, and that he is still very much involved at Mar-a-Lago. Per the Times profile:

Few people here can anticipate Mr. Trump’s demands and desires better than Mr. Senecal, 74, who has worked at the property for nearly 60 years, and for Mr. Trump for nearly 30 of them.... Mr. Senecal tried to retire in 2009, but Mr. Trump decided he was irreplaceable, so while Mr. Senecal was relieved of his butler duties, he has been kept around as a kind of unofficial historian at Mar-a-Lago. “Tony, to retire is to expire,” Mr. Trump told him. “I’ll see you next season.”

Looks like he’s not so irreplaceable after all.

