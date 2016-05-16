At this point, all previous reservations must be suspended: To the Lighthouse seems to me among few near perfect novels in the language. If Mrs. Dalloway is dazzling, this book is luminous. It is unique among Virginia Woolf’s writing for its warmth and sympathy. It contains her two most substantial characters: Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay. Its theme, which fills every page with vitality, is expressed by Lily Briscoe, at their summer house in the Hebrides, “staying with the Ramsays. Directly she looked up and saw them, what she called ‘being in love’ flooded them. They became a part of that unreal but penetrating and exciting universe which is the world seen through the eyes of love . . . life, from being made up of little separate incidents which one lived one by one, became curled and whole like a wave which bore one up with it and threw one down with it, there, with a dash, on the beach.”

The theme of the book is “love”; the word itself recurs persistently, but with such subtle variations in meaning that one might not recognize its presence. Mrs. Ramsay herself, the central character, personifies the numerous aspects of love. In more general, suggestive terms, there is “the astonishing power that Mrs. Ramsay had over one.” Again: “Knowledge and wisdom were stored up in [her] heart.” In another place, she is beautifully compared to a bee-hive: “Like a bee, drawn by some sweetness or sharpness in the air intangible to touch or taste, one haunted the dome-shaped hive.” “Her capacity to surround and protect” her eight children extends in a wider maternalism: “She had the whole of the other sex under her protection.” And like some humble, domestic goddess of love, she is forever match-making: “She was driven on, too quickly she knew, almost as if it were an escape for her too, to say that people must marry; people must have children.” She and Mr. Ramsay are themselves “the symbols of marriage, husband and wife.” Finally, she is identified, after her death, with “the fertility, the insensibility of nature.”

What aerates and lightens this pervasive theme, this almost oppressive love, is the stirring life of the book: the natural summer life of the garden, the dunes, the bay; the quick, sly humor; the gigantic figure of Mr. Ramsay; the gayety of the holiday; the odd assortment of visitors; the many children. Nothing suggests the domestic scene better than the following: “The great clangor of the gong announced solemnly, authoritatively, that all those scattered about, in attics, in bedrooms, on little perches of their own, reading, writing, putting the last smooth to their hair, or fastening dresses, must leave all that, and the little odds and ends on their washing-tables and dressing-tables, and the novels on the bed tables, and the diaries which were so private, and assemble in the dining-room for dinner”—the wonderful dinner, most festive of the many parties in Virginia Woolf’s books, the dinner of the Boeuf en Daube.