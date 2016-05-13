In Views, Drake Plays Himself

Drake was just saying that you could do better.

It wasn’t long before Drake—strategic, persistent, and inimitable—having achieved stardom, ascended to the level of a household name: not just a personal brand but the brand of selfhood itself. If the money flowed in one direction, identity was held in common (or at least declared itself to be). This counted for a great deal early on, in an era where the aggressive posturing of gangster rap had hollowed itself out with repetition. When Drake leaped into public view in 2009 with his third mixtape, So Far Gone, the music had the charm of novelty: Instead of being shaken down, you were taken on a plush, interior ride; your inertia was encouraged rather than enforced. Bush left office and Obama was elected; 50 Cent declined and Drake, aided by a crucial boost from Kanye West, began his rise. Both the East and West Coasts had stagnated, and Southern rap, though extremely fertile, had failed to break through to the suburbs. The stage was perfectly set for Drake, an outsider expert at catering to large, underserved constituencies—women and middle-class listeners especially—to bring hope and change to the game.

Perhaps because the gap between politics and pop music is too wide to readily span, the parallels between Obama and Drake have never been explored in full. Both are mixed race, raised primarily by the white, maternal branch of their family in an environment (Hawaii, Ontario) that is, culturally, not quite American. Both, in spite of achieving the lofty position they craved, have been forced to deal with a vociferous, unappeasable set of haters (birthers, certain hardcore rap fans) who question their legitimacy and suspect their origins. Though capable of being sociable, both are publicly (and essentially) reserved, verging on cold; their genuine feelings are reserved for a tight-knit “family” based in the Great Lakes city (Chicago, Toronto) where they hailed from prior to their ascension. Both used the Internet to partially bypass traditional power structures during their rise to fame (mixtape distribution and fast publicity, field organizing and fundraising). Both are above-average; both are wedded to an ideal of collaborative, incremental change; both deal with leaks mercilessly. Obama and Drake are, due to the peculiar nature of their upbringing and character, immensely skilled at allowing others to interpret them: Neither man expresses himself so much he as removes the obstacles that would keep his audience from identifying with him.

Obama and Drake are immensely skilled at allowing others to interpret them.

For Drake, as a mass-market pop artist seeking to maximize his demographic appeal, this means steering clear of controversy, political or otherwise. Yet in laying claim to status as an artist in rap, a profoundly racialized and politicized artform, politics can never fully fall out of Drake’s field of vision, even if he typically redirects attention towards his own unease: Kids are out here losing lives, and if I hold my tongue about it I get crucified. The line comes from “30 for 30 Freestyle,” the coda of What a Time to Be Alive, the 2015 mixtape he created with Atlanta rapper Future. When it topped the charts and bound the coolest rapper of the year to Drake, the collection’s success marked the penultimate stage in a years-long campaign by the Canadian-American to secure not just commercial supremacy in American rap—this he already possessed—but also aesthetic preeminence. Coupled with If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Drake’s hit-crammed solo mixtape in February of that same year, and his meme-warfare triumph over hardcore rap prince Meek Mill in a summer beef, WATTBA seemed to bring Drake closer than ever to his dream of being considered both a pop genius and a legendary rapper.