In Views, Drake Plays Himself

There are no invisible stars, and there are no unseen selves. Just as fame is a function of being appreciated externally, the self (as distinct from character, personality, or soul) is the outcome of introspection. Drake’s genius was to elide the difference between the two views. The son of a black father and a white mother, half American and half Canadian, half Gentile and half Jew, the actor made himself a star—half in R&B and half in rap—by representing himself in the smooth and endless process of oscillating between private self-regard and public performance. By revealing the basic human concerns that underlay his stardom, he diminished the scale of celebrity, rendered it generic; conversely, he magnified the petty gratifications of individual self-assessment to the point where they seemed to verge on serious pleasure. As with everything involving Drake, the experience of his music was two-sided and equivocal. He licensed the listener to luxuriate in static reflection—yet it was a reflection shot through with social (particularly romantic) aspiration that animated him and his audience alike.



By investing in Drake as an artist, you passively invested in self-sufficiency and actively strove for self-improvement at the same time. In this he seemed, despite his Canadian, non-violent tone, quintessentially American. Drake was just saying that you could do better; and besides, even if you’d heard that lately, advertising proved you could stand to hear it again and again.

It wasn’t long before Drake—strategic, persistent, and inimitable—having achieved stardom, ascended to the level of a household name: not just a personal brand but the brand of selfhood itself. If the money flowed in one direction, identity was held in common (or at least declared itself to be). This counted for a great deal early on, in an era where the aggressive posturing of gangster rap had hollowed itself out with repetition. When Drake leaped into public view in 2009 with his third mixtape, So Far Gone, the music had the charm of novelty: Instead of being shaken down, you were taken on a plush, interior ride; your inertia was encouraged rather than enforced. Bush left office and Obama was elected; 50 Cent declined and Drake, aided by a crucial boost from Kanye West, began his rise. Both the East and West Coasts had stagnated, and Southern rap, though extremely fertile, had failed to break through to the suburbs. The stage was perfectly set for Drake, an outsider expert at catering to large, underserved constituencies—women and middle-class listeners especially—to bring hope and change to the game.

Perhaps because the gap between politics and pop music is too wide to readily span, the parallels between Obama and Drake have never been explored in full. Both are mixed race, raised primarily by the white, maternal branch of their family in an environment (Hawaii, Ontario) that is, culturally, not quite American. Both, in spite of achieving the lofty position they craved, have been forced to deal with a vociferous, unappeasable set of haters (birthers, certain hardcore rap fans) who question their legitimacy and suspect their origins. Though capable of being sociable, both are publicly (and essentially) reserved, verging on cold; their genuine feelings are reserved for a tight-knit “family” based in the Great Lakes city (Chicago, Toronto) where they hailed from prior to their ascension. Both used the Internet to partially bypass traditional power structures during their rise to fame (mixtape distribution and fast publicity, field organizing and fundraising). Both are above-average; both are wedded to an ideal of collaborative, incremental change; both deal with leaks mercilessly. Obama and Drake are, due to the peculiar nature of their upbringing and character, immensely skilled at allowing others to interpret them: Neither man expresses himself so much he as removes the obstacles that would keep his audience from identifying with him.