Which Game of Thrones characters will die in Episode 4?

1. Smallfolk: Am I cheating? Yes, I am cheating. But the smallfolk—in Vaes Dothrak and Mereen and King’s Landing—and random grunt warrior/Faith Militant/Unsullied/Sons of Harpy/Dothraki dudes are probably going to get it this week in the form of Jorah and Daario on Mission: Kill to escape the friendzone/dragonfire/unrest.

2. Osha: I think that there’s no chance that Rickon makes it out of this season alive, but he’s going to hang around for another couple of episodes. Osha will probably die at the same time, but her spot at number two is mostly wishful thinking—I hope that the writers have learned that we don’t need another season-long example of Ramsay’s cruelty and that Osha is quickly dispatched to avoid that. (RIP Shaggy though.)

3. Lancel Lannister: Lancel has been on this goddamn list every week. I am stubborn about this one. He’s going to die.