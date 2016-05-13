Which Game of Thrones characters will die in Episode 4?

But before we predict who will die next, we must remember the fallen.

Last week’s casualties, in order of how good they were as characters: Shaggydog (internet people really want this one to not be real, but let’s face it folks, Shaggy is dead and Smalljon isn’t a pro-Stark secret agent, he’s a big jerk), Ser Arthur Dayne, Alliser Thorne, Bowen Marsh, Othell Yarwyck, Gerold Hightower, Olly.

Who will die next, in order of how likely it is that they will die: