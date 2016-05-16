The CIA is trying to make the Torture Report disappear.

The agency’s only copy of the The Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program, aka the “Torture Report,” is no more. On Monday, Yahoo News reported that “the CIA inspector general’s office—the spy agency’s internal watchdog—has acknowledged it ‘mistakenly’ destroyed its only copy of a mammoth Senate torture report at the same time lawyers for the Justice Department were assuring a federal judge that copies of the document were being preserved.” Other copies exist, but the CIA’s deletion of its copy is nonetheless significant and troubling.

There are two possible explanations here. One is that this was a nefarious and intentional act, befitting an organization which does nefarious things intentionally. The other is that the CIA is massively and comically incompetent. The CIA has, unsurprisingly, gone with the massively and comically incompetent explanation. Per Yahoo: