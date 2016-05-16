Is Dilma Rousseff’s Impeachment Good for Brazil?

And the major players in this real-life Brazilian telenovela—Congress, the judiciary, the federal police, and the Federal Accounting Office (TCU)—are all playing by the constitutional rules. This is testimony to strong institutions in Brazil and a victory for checks and balances.

Far from being a coup, the current tumult, I believe, offers a chance for Brazil, with the right leadership, to return to the policies initiated in the mid-1990s that put the country on a virtuous trajectory of rising growth and falling inequality. The middle class expanded dramatically and the political system became more transparent.

Such policies first and foremost conform to monetary and fiscal orthodoxy but also promote social inclusion through programs such as the one that pays mothers to keep their children in school.