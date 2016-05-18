The Fading Dream to Liberate Africa’s Last Colony

Najla’s parents were born in the Western Sahara under Spanish colonial rule, and were raised in the tumult that accompanied the decolonization of Africa. They were still young when Spain withdrew from the region in 1976, after prolonged pressure from the international community and the Saharawi resistance front, the Polisario. Fast on the heels of the Spaniards, Moroccan and Mauritanian armies descended on the Western Sahara to unilaterally annex the territory, defying U.N. calls for Saharawi self-determination. The Polisario responded to the Moroccan-Mauritanian advances by declaring the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on February 27, 1976. “We are determined to continue the struggle until final victory, whatever the sacrifices may be,” declared the SADR’s founding document. “Until our people have completed the liberation of their national territory, there will be neither peace nor stability in this region.”

United Nations

Najla’s grandfathers, father, and uncles were among the thousands of men who took up arms. The Saharawi forces, though vastly outnumbered, were daring fighters, launching operations deep into enemy enclaves. Mauritania withdrew from the fray in 1979, ceding its claims to Morocco. Clashes between Moroccan military forces and Polisario guerrillas continued for another decade. Najla’s great-uncle was killed in the fighting; her father’s younger brother died in his sleep when his tent was struck by a Moroccan air bombardment. As the war dragged on, the clusters of make-shift shelters in the Algerian desert coalesced into tent-cities. Najla was a two-year-old living in the largest of these camps, Smara, when a U.N.-brokered cease-fire officially ended the military conflict in 1991.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, the U.N. reaffirmed the Western Sahara’s right to self-determination as recognized by The Hague, and called for a referendum to allow the Saharawi people to vote on their future. This referendum was to offer three choices: independence, autonomy under Moroccan rule, or integration with Morocco. “Everyone hoped this would bring us back to our home,” Najla recalls from the stories of older relatives. Yet in the 25 years since the agreement, Morocco has categorically rejected any referendum that includes Saharawi independence as an option.

At the time, Morocco announced it would only accept a plan that demonstrated “full respect of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco, its territorial integrity and its national unity.” This “territorial integrity” is ubiquitous in Rabat’s political position, which claims the Western Sahara as a fundamentally Moroccan territory and denies any unique Saharawi identity. In contrast, the Polisario asserts the Western Sahara as culturally and politically distinct from Morocco. In 1997, then-U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan named James Baker, a secretary of state under George H. W. Bush, as his personal envoy to the Western Sahara, tasking Baker with implementing a permanent political settlement. Seven years later, Baker resigned in exasperation, citing irreconcilable differences between the two parties. Since then, the issue has remained in a state of uneasy stagnation.