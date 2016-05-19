Can Colombia’s Displaced Go Home Again?

Solano also cultivated an unusual “spy” within the ranks of the paramilitaries: his cousin, who had joined the Urabeños. He was the first member of Solano’s family to join an armed group, and two more family members subsequently joined him. “They were all forced to do it because they were unemployed,” Solano said.

It’s not uncommon in Urabá to know the faces of the men who are in armed groups: many times they are neighbors, childhood friends, even family members. Solano told me the overlap can bleed into the absurd: In 2010, the Urabeños kidnapped Solano’s oldest daughter, who is in her twenties, but she was able to escape a month later with the help of a middle school friend who was a guard where she was being held hostage. “He woke her up at one in the morning one night, took her to the mountain, and put her on a boat by the Rio Cauca. She eventually got to a small village and was able to call me,” Solano said. He considered turning himself in to the paramilitaries, but a friend stopped him.

The paramilitaries offered Solano’s cousin one million pesos a month, which is around $335 today. His job is to be el politico—the politician—the person who picks the hitman in charge of killing a target. One day paramilitary commanders ordered the cousin to pick the hitman who would kill Afranio Solano. “He could not warn me directly or otherwise he would get in trouble,” Solano said. “So he asked his brother to warn me that the day of my death was approaching.” That’s when Solano quickly packed his bags and left his Caribbean home to hide in the Andean foothills of Bogotá. He cannot go back to Urabá. The paramilitaries placed a hitman in front of his mother’s house, in case he dares return.