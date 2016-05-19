Can Colombia’s Displaced Go Home Again?

On a cool Monday morning in July 2015, Afranio Solano strolled through a farmer’s market in Bogotá’s main plaza, a square surrounded by the Colombian Congress, the Constitutional Court, the mayor’s office, and the city’s largest Catholic cathedral. Peasants offered fresh yellow potatoes, oval rings of garlic, or a few clusters of bananas. Solano, a mestizo who stands five and a half feet tall, blended in easily, greeting people with calloused hands and a wide smile. He spoke with a low tone of voice, as if imparting a secret. As Solano chatted with some farmers, his two government-supplied bodyguards surveyed the crowd suspiciously. They don’t like him to linger too long in any one place. After a few minutes, one asked Solano to move on. Even though he was wearing a bulletproof vest under his thick blue jacket, he wasn’t safe. “I have to just keep walking,” he told me.

Solano can’t afford to be careless. Whoever assassinates this 50-year-old activist can claim a $26,500 bounty offered by the Urabeños, a right-wing paramilitary group. In 2015, 105 activists and human rights leaders were murdered. At least 21 have been killed so far this year, including seven land claimants like Solano.

Solano moved to Bogotá in 2011 after the Urabeños threatened him. Today he is one of Colombia’s nearly six million forcibly displaced people—the second-highest such number in the world, after Syria. Most displaced people, or desplazados, have moved to vast shantytowns in the main cities of Colombia. They were forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods as paramilitary groups, guerrilla fighters, and the military fought for control over their land. Very few desplazados try to return to their homes. Solano is not even considering it. “No way, not if I want to remain alive,” he told me.

The home he left behind is in Urabá, a region near the Panama border. It is swarming with armed groups. Although the police and the military have a presence in Urabá, the government cannot control all the groups trading drugs, weapons, or people. The strongest organizations in Urabá right now are the left-wing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Urabeños.