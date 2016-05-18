When It Comes to Losing Ugly, Bernie Has Nothing on Hillary

Periodic Reminder: the 2016 Dem primary is less heated/divisive than 08, its just that Twitter gives people an outlet they didnt have in 08 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 18, 2016

As she begins to pivot to the general election, Clinton might be peeved by Sanders’s stubbornness. But her past (and political savvy, perhaps) handcuffs her from calling on Sanders to quit. She used to be in his position. On May 13, 2008, she said, “This race isn’t over yet. Neither of us has the total delegates it takes to win.” The claim was a dubious one, given that Obama’s delegate lead was virtually insurmountable. But Clinton’s argument that all Democratic voters deserved to be heard was a fair one, just as Sanders’s same argument is.

The problem in 2008 was the racial tinge to Clinton’s last-ditch defense: that Obama was a doomed candidate because of his alleged inability to win over white voters. On May 8, she argued that “I have a much broader base to build a winning coalition on,” and cited an article whose findings she summarized thus: “Senator Obama’s support among working, hard-working Americans, white Americans, is weakening again, and how whites in both states who had not completed college were supporting me.” The contrast between Obama’s base of black voters with the “hard-working” white Americans supporting Clinton, made on the eve of a primary in West Virginia, carried clear racial overtones.

Clinton’s rhetorical strategy of insinuating that Obama was too black to be president was echoed by her campaign. On CNN, Clinton surrogate Paul Begala claimed that Obama’s coalition of “eggheads and African-Americans” was too narrow to win. Former vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro said, “If Obama was a white man, he would not be in this position.” When the Drudge Report posted a photo showing Obama on an official trip wearing Somali garb, Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a Clinton surrogate, said on MSNBC “I have no shame or no problem with people looking at Barack Obama in his native clothing, in the clothing of his country”—an obvious nod to birtherism. Bill Clinton, meanwhile, dismissed Obama’s support in South Carolina by implicitly comparing him to a failed black presidential candidate: “Jesse Jackson won South Carolina in ’84 and ’88. Jackson ran a good campaign. And Obama ran a good campaign here.”

