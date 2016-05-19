If his interview with Sean Hannity last night was any indication, Trump will go there often in a bid to flip the tables on those who claim he’s a misogynist. The Guardian recounts an exchange in which they question why The New York Times, which recently ran a story about Trump’s private behavior toward women, doesn’t pursue similar stories about Clinton:

“Are they going to interview Juanita Broaddrick?” Hannity asked Trump, in apparent defense of the candidate. “Are they going to interview Paula Jones? Are they going to interview Kathleen Willey? In one case, it’s about exposure. In another case, it’s about groping and fondling and touching against a woman’s will.” “And rape,” Trump responded. “And rape,” Hannity followed up.

That’s a reference to Broaddrick’s 1999 allegation that Bill Clinton had raped her in 1978, a charge she reiterated earlier this year. Clinton has denied the accusation, which has never been proved. Trump has already accused Hillary Clinton of being her husband’s “enabler,” and we can expect him to do that again as he tries to undercut her appeal as the first female presidential candidate in history.