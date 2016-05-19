Trump Can’t Bring Back Our Jobs

But can all these manufacturing, service and knowledge-intensive jobs that were outsourced or offshored to China, India, and other places really be “brought back,” as the candidates seem to believe?

In short, no. Our own research suggests that many of those jobs are pretty much gone for good. And it has a lot to do with how the global economy works. Instead of hoping that firms eventually bring jobs back, the focus should be on developing a new type of worker with a skill set that takes advantage of the needs and reality of our increasingly globalized and networked economy.

History of offshoring

Offshoring of manufacturing took off in the 1980s, followed by offshoring of business services and knowledge work in the 1990s and 2000s.