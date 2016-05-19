How to Create a Refugee Crisis

Two summers ago, Hashem al-Souki, his wife, and their three sons were ready to board a smuggler’s dinghy at Egypt’s northern coast, bound for Europe. They never made it. After traveling for months to reach Egypt, they were detained by police as they waited on the beach to leave. And the boat never made it to Europe. It sank in the Mediterranean, drowning all 500 of its passengers. Eight months later, Hashem, a Syrian civil servant, would try the crossing again. He paid $2,000 to secure passage to Europe on another smuggler boat—a wooden dinghy, crammed with refugees, filled with screams and vomit and seawater. They would head across the Mediterranean to Italy. This time, Hashem’s family stayed behind in Egypt, planning to join Hashem in Europe later, by means that would carry a lower risk of ending in a watery grave.



THE NEW ODYSSEY by Patrick Kingsley Guardian Faber Publishing, 368pp., $16.81

“You have to understand / that no one puts their children in a boat / unless the water is safer than the land,” wrote British-Somali poet Warsan Shire in her scathing examination of the current refugee crisis, “Home.” There were many children on Hashem’s boat, and thousands of boats like it have carried hundreds of thousands of refugees trying to reach Europe over the last two years. Shire’s line is the epigraph of The New Odyssey, written by Guardian migration correspondent Patrick Kingsley, a critical assessment of Europe’s role in the global refugee crisis.

In every other chapter, Kingsley follows Hashem’s three-year journey from Syria to Sweden: through kidnapping and torture in his home country, arrest in Egypt, hellish Mediterranean passage, and fraught navigation through European border crossings. The chapters in between offer a broader narrative of the crisis, of which Hashem’s journey is synecdochic. The New Odyssey is a book about refugees that explains just how this historic movement of people became a crisis in the first place. Kingsley has offered up a fiercely convincing, exasperated work that, like “Home,” urges understanding the obvious. To quote Shire: “No one wants to be beaten/ pitied / No one chooses refugee camps / or strip searches where your / body is left aching or prison / because prison is safer / than a city of fire... no one would leave home / unless home chased you to the shore.”



The book functions as an overview and an explainer of a global catastrophe, which, up until now, has only been told in discrete news stories. By pulling together a continuous, clear narrative, intercut with political analysis, Kingsley’s book has the potential to deliver a worthwhile political intervention. At a moment when Europe and the United States are showing their isolationist, protectionist colors, The New Odyssey exposes the subsequent human cost. Kingsley’s work gives lie to the humanitarian posturing of so-called “liberal project” Europe.