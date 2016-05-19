How to Create a Refugee Crisis

In every other chapter, Kingsley follows Hashem’s three-year journey from Syria to Sweden: through kidnapping and torture in his home country, arrest in Egypt, hellish Mediterranean passage, and fraught navigation through European border crossings. The chapters in between offer a broader narrative of the crisis, of which Hashem’s journey is synecdochic. The New Odyssey is a book about refugees that explains just how this historic movement of people became a crisis in the first place. Kingsley has offered up a fiercely convincing, exasperated work that, like “Home,” urges understanding the obvious. To quote Shire: “No one wants to be beaten/ pitied / No one chooses refugee camps / or strip searches where your / body is left aching or prison / because prison is safer / than a city of fire... no one would leave home / unless home chased you to the shore.”



The book functions as an overview and an explainer of a global catastrophe, which, up until now, has only been told in discrete news stories. By pulling together a continuous, clear narrative, intercut with political analysis, Kingsley’s book has the potential to deliver a worthwhile political intervention. At a moment when Europe and the United States are showing their isolationist, protectionist colors, The New Odyssey exposes the subsequent human cost. Kingsley’s work gives lie to the humanitarian posturing of so-called “liberal project” Europe.

In 2015 alone, well over one million people—largely from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Eritrea—were willing to cross deserts on foot, risk capture and enslavement in Libya, barbed wire and internment in the Balkans, or drowning in the Mediterranean to seek refuge in Europe. This is the largest migration of refugees the continent has seen since the Second World War, driven in large part by Syrians fleeing the five-year-long civil war that has already displaced 9 million people. For the most part, the European establishment has responded with an approach of deterrence and blockage. The United States has done close to nothing at all.