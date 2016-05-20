Does Hillary Clinton Know How to Attack Donald Trump?

Clinton’s strategy is smart: Studies show that voters trust super PACs more than candidates.

Relying on Priorities USA could also give Clinton a leg up on Trump this spring and summer. For now, at least, Trump doesn’t have one main super PAC to counter her attack-by-proxy strategy. As Politico has reported, a messy and fascinating power struggle has been raging between at least 24 super PACs that say they are supporting the presumptive Republican nominee. Two of the most active—Great America PAC and Committed for American Sovereignty—are jockeying to become the main surrogate for the Trump campaign in the general election. Others, according to Politico, “appear to be spending most of their money on contracts with favored consultants,” rather than funneling it into efforts to boost the candidate. As a result, Trump advisors have disavowed several groups, and now, the rival PACs are accusing each other of being scams.

Campaign-finance laws bar Trump from coordinating with a super PAC. But until he can make it clear, indirectly, that one main group has his blessing, this power struggle will continue. Big donors won’t know where to go, and as a result, Trump won’t be able to raise the big money—at least $1 billion, according to experts—needed to keep up with Clinton.

We won’t know until November, of course, whether Priorities’ attacks will put a lasting dent in Trump. But the likelihood is they’ll do him some damage—without any collateral damage to Clinton’s favorability. That’s because the idea of outsourcing attacks is based on more than the Swift Boat precedent: There’s growing evidence that negative ads really do work better when they come from an outside group. New research shows that the ads bankrolled by those outside groups with the vague, patriotic names are an almost foolproof way to bludgeon any opponent without generating any blowback for the candidate. In fact, having allies launch super PAC attacks can actually make a candidate like Bush—or Clinton—look better in voters’ eyes.

