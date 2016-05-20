Relax, all is well in the Democratic Party.

There is much consternation in Democratic circles that the party will have trouble uniting before the fall, thanks to the increasingly bitter campaign being waged by Bernie Sanders and his supporters. Nearly two-thirds of Democratic “insiders” surveyed by the Politico Caucus said they were “somewhat worried” or “very worried” about unifying the party.

The Politico Caucus has offered valuable insight into how party operatives think; previous gems in the series include “Kasich could win a contested convention.” But they are not always the best barometer of how actual voters feel. The New York Times reports in a new poll that