At a fundraiser to help Christie pay off his campaign debt, Trump reiterated his promise not to eat anymore Oreos because Nabisco moved a plant to Mexico. Then, for seemingly no reason other than gratuitous dickishness, he made a crack about Christie’s weight: “But neither is Chris. You are not eating Oreos anymore. No more Oreos.” The crowd ate it up. Trump added, “For either of us. Don’t feel bad, for either of us.”

I’m sure that soothed the burn. Or Christie could be on a couch somewhere pouring a bag of Oreos into an even bigger box of Oreos, eating his feelings.