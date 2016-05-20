Is Commercial Aviation as Safe as We’re Told?

As a criminologist who studies security and safety leadership, I have reviewed how the airline industry measures its safety record and examined four different kinds of threats—airport security, flight safety, regulations violations, and cybersecurity—in order to depict a more accurate picture of the risks that face travelers.

How safety is measured

The level of security and safety in the commercial airline industry is mainly judged by examining specific types of fatal incidents and compliance with existing regulations.

A recent report published by the airline safety and product rating review website Airline Ratings identifies the top 20 safest commercial airliners using criteria such as safety and security certifications, being blacklisted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or other foreign transportation agencies, and the number (or absence) of fatal accidents in the past ten years.