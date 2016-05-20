Glenn Greenwald is pretty good at speaking Portuguese.

He’s lived in Brazil for more than a decade, so that’s to be expected. But some expats never move past the order-a-beer phase, and few reach the point where they can talk politics with their adopted country’s head of state.

On Tuesday, Greenwald conducted the first interview with suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff since the Senate brought (bogus) impeachment charges against her last week. At over 20 minutes, the final, subtitled conversation is refreshing, in that it actually seems to privilege a Brazilian audience.