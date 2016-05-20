Why Animal GIFs Make Us Feel Better

Why we use animal GIFs to make ourselves feel better is obvious: much of the internet is a cesspool, pictures of animals are cute, and cute things make us happy. There’s some science behind it, too. Cute pictures can improve focus, and unlike news headlines or opinions that put us in a defensive mindset, they can activate our empathy. But while that’s true, perhaps it’s another very obvious thing that makes such images so appealing: Collectively, we’ve decided that animals are pure in a way that people aren’t. Anthropomorphizing a confused puppy or happy monkey lets us get at those emotions in an uncomplicated way. These days, it feels like, you can post pictures of a baby on Facebook and get comments about how Obama is ruining America. It’s not that people are too sensitive; it’s just that politics are everywhere, and online, people often feel a need to tell you exactly why they think you’re wrong.

By way of contrast, consider this image of an orangutan laughing at a simple magic trick. It feels like joy, and it is delightful. An orangutan acting human makes it a kind of blank canvas for feeling: here is happiness in an uncorrupted form (as we perceive it). Being one step removed from humanity makes the GIF more universal—perhaps because, lacking the specificity of other images, there is room for projection.

It’s not that pictures of animals are entirely immune to criticism, of course. Seemingly cute cat GIFs can actually be a product of disease or pain; picture of cows or pigs can certainly generate angry comments about meat eating. And of course, even our orangutan might prompt reactions about keeping animals in captivity. People will let you know.