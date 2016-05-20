Which Game of Thrones characters will die in Episode 5?

1. Some chump: That’s vague, so I’ll get more specific. Arya will be given a mission by the Faceless Men to kill some chump and she will kill the chump, proving that she is no one.

2. Loras Tyrell: Loras is very close to death and an O. Henry-ish “Loras dies after Margaery agrees to sacrifice herself to save him” would fit in with the show. That said, while I think that the Many-Faced God may call Loras’s name this season, he has enough plot left to last another episode or two.

3. Lancel Lannister: There was a tease last week that Kevan and Lancel will meet this season, which means he’s also probably safe for another episode, but so help me god, this twerp needs to get it. Lancel will be on this list every week until he dies.