Which Game of Thrones characters will die in Episode 5?

But before we predict who will die next, we must remember the fallen.

Last week’s casualties, in order of how good they were as characters: Osha, who deserved better, those two Dothraki bloodriders who seemed cool and were probably friends, Khal Moro and His Merry Band of Bros, who were burned in a beautiful, misandrist fire.

Who will die next, in order of how likely it is that they will die: