Still Waters Run Deep: Reassembling Karl Ove Knausgaard

“I was scared of myself, not in some make-believe way, not to make myself interesting but in reality, scared of what I might do,” Knausgaard writes of his year teaching in Northern Norway, his first after gymnas. That Northern Norway forms a sort of primeval forest bounding Knausgaard’s memory is not incidental. This period, which seems to menace him more than any other, comprises three elements: darkness (the plight of subarctic winter), drunkenness, and 18-year-old Karl Ove’s falling “slightly in love” with a 13-year-old girl—one of his students. Drinking and sex are, to Knausgaard, a kind of darkness; the darkness of the reptilian brain.

It is here that you need to understand Knausgaard’s relationship to Christianity: He’s not a Christian, but you could easily call him a man of God. And a man of God does not sanctify sex. Depending on orthodoxy, sex may be seen as necessary, even pleasurable, but it will never lead to holiness. And be it natural or be it theater, the brutal side of male arousal cannot be shrouded in the sacred. Which is why, paradoxically, what makes My Struggle so upsetting to a female reader is also exactly what may redeem it: Sex and souls are separate.

In Book Two, Knausgaard writes of his children: “[W]hat they “are” has been present in them ever since the first day. ... [T]he little bit they could do, like sucking on a breast, raising their arms as reflex actions..., what they ‘are’ has nothing to do with [this]..., but is more a kind of that shines within them.” It doesn’t matter if you don’t believe in souls as such. It’s enough that Knausgaard does. Male and female bodies are different; defined by social experience, men and women are different. But souls, being of neither body nor experience, have no such separation. When Knausgaard looks at a woman, he becomes a man. When Knausgaard looks at heaven, he becomes a person. His writing from the former forces a woman to dissociate. His writing from the latter, finally, fully, allows her access. Knausgaard is no longer “for men” or “for women trying to understand men”: He is for anyone who craves a glimpse of the divine.

This brings me to something a friend once said about My Struggle. In Book Two, upon being rejected by Linda, his future second wife, Karl Ove gets very drunk, goes home, breaks a bottle, and proceeds to take one of the shards to his face: over and over, staring in the mirror and methodically slicing into his skin until everything is gory and die-cut. In Book Five, he does nearly the same thing. While among the series’ most-referenced scenes, these are not so much acts of self-harm, as some have said, as they are religious mortifications of the flesh. My friend suggested that the same unflinching, clinical willingness it took for Karl Ove to carve open his face with a piece of glass—an Opus Dei-esque self-flagellation—was exactly the kind of intensity it took to embark upon a project like My Struggle. Show me a man gazing into the abyss, and I’ll show you Karl Ove Knausgaard looking in the bathroom mirror. He has survived the abyss gazing back.