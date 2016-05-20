Not even Oklahoma’s pro-life governor thinks the state’s abortion-ban bill is legit.

A day after the state legislature passed a bill that would effectively ban abortion, Mary Fallin vetoed it. Fallin focused on a provision that would have allowed a physician to perform an abortion “necessary to preserve the life of the mother.”

“The absence of any definition, analysis, or medical standard renders this exception vague, indefinite, and vulnerable to subjective interpretation and application,” the pro-life Fallin said. She added that she still hopes for a reexamination of Roe v. Wade.