How worried should Hillary Clinton be about Donald Trump?

After Trump locked up the Republican nomination, the general election narrative was simple: Clinton will not only win, but win big. Clinton, the thinking went, would not only win blue and blue-leaning states, but would compete in places Democrats rarely win, like Arizona, Georgia, and Utah. But over the last few days, polls from Fox News and ABC have showed Trump with a narrow lead over Hillary Clinton.

These polls should be disconcerting for Team Clinton, but for now at least, Trump is the least of her worries. Trump’s bump has largely come from Republicans unifying behind their candidate. Democrats haven’t done that yet, and likely won’t for another few weeks, at least. Clinton’s challenge now isn’t winning over the voters who are lining up behind Donald Trump, it’s winning over those who have been supporting Bernie Sanders.