The big news out of Vietnam this morning is that Obama is ending a U.S. arms embargo, the latest step toward a normalization of relations between the two countries. The even bigger news is that Obama is eating bun cha with Anthony Bourdain at some amazing-looking noodle shop in Hanoi, part of a segment that will air on Bourdain’s Parts Unknown. Ugh, that looks good.

