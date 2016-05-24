Bernie Might Be Helping, Not Hurting Hillary Right Now

As reported by Sahil Kapur in Bloomberg, Sanders has privately reassured Senate colleagues that he’s going to support Clinton when she’s the nominee. While campaigning in California over the last few days, Sanders made a significant shift in his stump speech, erasing his standard critique of Clinton and focusing almost exclusively on criticizing Trump. Significantly, former Sanders advisers such as Zack Exley have drafted a document outlining the case for conceding to Clinton and securing Sanders’s political revolution in the party by working for progressive down-ballot candidates.

The strategy outlined by his former staffers would involve Sanders’s giving up his outsider status and becoming a full-blown Democratic kingmaker. As Clinton supporters like to point out, Sanders has long self-identified as an independent and only started declaring himself a Democrat when he decided to run for the nomination. Yet if he is to have a lasting legacy, it’ll be as someone who remade the party he spent most of his life keeping at arm’s length. By running an unexpectedly strong campaign, Sanders has become a Democratic wheeler-dealer, a bigwig in the party whose establishment he loves to rail against. It’s this paradoxical situation that will dictate the closure of his campaign: He’s preparing to support Clinton, but only at the price that the party gives him and his followers a seat at the table.

There’s evidence that this strategy is already paying off. The Democratic National Committee has already conceded that Sanders will have a stronger say in party platform than most losing candidates do: He was given the power to pick five of the 15 members of the committee that will write the party platform; his choices are notably left-of-center, including philosopher Cornel West and Congressman Keith Ellison. (Clinton gets six members, and the remaining four will be picked by DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose is facing a primary challenge in her home district by Sanders-backed Tim Canova.) With his committee picks, Sanders is hoping to push the party to adopt some of his signature policies. As reported by Greg Sargent in The Washington Post: