Want to Save the World? Try Using Cold Hard Cash.

For all the benefits of cash, said Natsios, who ran USAID from 2001 to 2006, they also present a thorny political problem. “The U.N. and NGOs and aid agencies want to be able to tell their donors—taxpayers, in the case of USAID or DFID—what their dollars are going toward. If you say you’re giving food to someone who’s hungry, people will understand that. If you say you’re giving cash to poor people, they’ll say, ‘What is this? A welfare program?’”

Having cash go from 6 percent of international aid “to 100 percent is a bad idea,” Natsios continued. “Because there’s a whole bunch of situations where it’s not the best option. But if we go from 6 percent to 25 percent, or 40 or 50 percent, that makes a lot more sense. So, I think moving incrementally toward cash is the answer.”

Cash may not be the most effective way to alleviate poverty in every case. Yet Faye has argued that it can, at the very least, serve as a benchmark against which to measure the impact of other interventions, requiring aid agencies to collect data and justify many longstanding approaches. “Let’s not just pick the aid priority that best aligns with our organization or job and say, ‘Well, I’m the food guy,’ or, ‘I’m the shelter guy,’” Faye said. “Let’s ask the poor what they need and provide them the means of getting it.”