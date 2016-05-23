Is Benjen Stark about to return to Game of Thrones?

(Potential spoilers below.)

Season 6 of Game of Thrones has been one of returns: Jon Snow returning from the dead, Bran Stark returning from puberty, and there’s a great deal of speculation that The Hound will return, too. But it looks like another long-lost character may be returning in the next episode, “Blood of My Blood.” I’m talking about Benjen Stark.

We last saw Benjen in Season 1, when he left Castle Black to verify reports about the return of the White Walkers. The two rangers who went with him were later found dead and Benjen’s horse returned to Castle Black without a rider. Book readers have long suspected that Coldhands, the strange wight who helps Bran reach the Three-Eyed Raven, is Benjen, but Coldhands has not been a part of the show—one of many magical side characters cut by Benioff and Weiss. But there is evidence to suggest that Benjen is coming back, though it’s not clear if he’ll be back as himself, Coldhands, or something else entirely.