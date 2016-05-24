How Love Works

So Weigel dove into the research that would become this quixotic 270-page history of dating, an activity most readers have intense feelings about, but scarcely know how to define. “Dating” is the practice of romance, but often it’s barely romantic at all. The desired outcomes of dating, as well as its customs, change by demographic and era. While not exclusively, Weigel ties her focus to one group: mostly straight, largely white, middle- to upper-middle class, college-educated, dwelling in American cities. This is the Archie Comic demo, whose reality, she acknowledges, is just one among others.

Dating, Weigel writes, was invented around the nineteenth century, when girls and women began heading to American cities from small towns and farms, and as well as from Italy and Eastern Europe. In bourgeois families, “calling” had been the custom: A young man showed up, presented his card to the servant, and waited to sit with the eligible daughter. The working class met and dated in public, in streets and dance halls and restaurants, and a young woman might depend on a young man earning double her wages for a night out or a meal. Shop girls learned to commodify themselves in pursuit of a better life, consuming to be consumed (and hopefully, married) by their wealthy clients. As the twentieth century progressed, with growing rates of high school and college attendance for both women and men, a lower-stakes culture developed, in which dates did not always need to lead to marriage and instead became currency—the most fun way to bolster your social value.

The metaphors of dating, Weigel writes, have often derived from the marketplace: “picking up,” “treating,” “damaged goods,” “buy the cow.” (And since the beginning, of course, dating has been a bum deal for women: financial and sexual freedoms, extended more generously to some women than others, expanded their possibilities while also expanding male dominance.) Dating trends are linked to economic ones. It is no coincidence, she suggests, that the rise of serial monogamy in the 1940s and 1950s coincided with the rise of consumer culture, and “dynamic obsolescence” in marketing. Similarly, the rise of niche marketing in the 1970s and 1980s mirrored the growth of “assortative mating,” as Americans increasingly married within their own income and educational brackets. Americans work harder now, in a more precarious labor market: 30 percent of the workforce is contingent, and the economy is largely service-based. The job market prioritizes emotional savvy, and applies pressure to remain thoroughly, constantly, and publicly employable—trends that match the rise of “hook-up culture.” “In an age where very few Americans make a living making anything,” Weigel writes, “dating trains us for our careers, and vice versa.”