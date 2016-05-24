How Love Works

Weigel knows that romantic love is a matter of luck, not necessity; that no amount of good looks or studied guile can guarantee love, or keep it healthy; that male-on-female dating culture is deeply unfair, which is infuriating even when it’s not harmful; that social dynamics run through personal relationships in ways that cause heartbreak and reproduce harm. She knows that love can’t be conjured by model or strategy. We have to welcome it where it finds us, and apply our efforts to the meaningful labor of being kind, which is unteachable except by rules of thumb, and whose requirements change with every dynamic. It can help to know a history, and hurt to place oneself within it.

One of Weigel’s keenest points is that dating culture isn’t dead. “Hookup culture” is simply a new adaptation, whether it plays out on campus or through dating apps. (Arguably, it has shuffled the order of operations: Now, instead of dating to have sex, we have sex to date.) But she acknowledges that dating seems increasingly complicated, and daters increasingly ambivalent about the institution. According to her statistics, 80 percent of millennials say that they want to get married, but many are confused about when and how it will happen for them. No one knows what a date is supposed to consist of, or how many dates before what, or if what even matters. “Everyone agrees that there is no agreement on this subject,” Weigel writes. “To be an adult today is to become responsible for determining the rules under which you will date. ‘I never lied to you’ is a fair defense against many charges of misconduct.”

Weigel’s analysis is convincing, but I’m not convinced that dating, as she defines it, deserves to live. If we accept the free market analogy, dating encourages our most ruthless and defensive behaviors, and reduces each of us to goods (damaged or not). It alienates us from whatever it is that we want, and discourages the sort of engagement that leads to mutual understanding. It’s also a bummer: Weigel remembers an old roommate who “used to refer to his first-date routine as ‘The Travis Show.’ He would punctuate this with an ironic flutter of hands.” No wonder people find dating so arduous. Have a conversation.

People date for social mobility, for sex, for a living, to meet the loves of their lives or the co-parents of their kids, or because it’s something to do; they date in hopes of a better life, but also because they want to be with other people. “Dating” is the default method for making friends and sleeping with some of them. A date has, if not a clear script, then a start and an end, and at least the sense of an objective beyond the pleasure of someone’s company, which is hard to quantify. Just as it’s easier to consider economic, or even sexual motives than to roll with the weird tide of feelings, dating is shorthand for the messier matters of joy and fulfillment, for which there are no instructions. Love is a mutable constant. Each of us is in it alone.