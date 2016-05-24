Why don’t people like Hillary?

David Brooks attempts to answer the question in his column today. In typical Brooksian fashion, his answer weaves together politics and pop sociology; it is an attempt to not only explain this facet of Clinton, but also explore the way we live now. So the reason Hillary is so unpopular is that she’s a workaholic and doesn’t seem to have any fun outside work. “It’s hard from the outside to have a sense of her as a person; she is a role,” he writes. This is especially a turn-off in our age of social media, “which is intimate, personalist, revealing, trusting, and vulnerable.” Clinton, in contrast, comes off as “Machiavellian, crafty, power-oriented, untrustworthy.”

Brooks actually comes closer to the mark when he notes that Clinton’s favorability was once at a sky-high 66 percent, when she was secretary of state. The explanation for the stark reversal can be more reasonably attributed to her new status as a partisan figure, plus the fact that she is still in the process of winning over supporters of Bernie Sanders.