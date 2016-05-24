Will Sanders demand veto power over Clinton’s cabinet picks?

On CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin said Bernie Sanders is likely to hold out for some enormous concessions from Hillary Clinton before he takes steps to unify the Democratic Party.

What I think he’s ultimately gonna want is some influence over who she would appoint as president of the United States. And Bill and Hillary Clinton are not gonna want to give Bernie Sanders that kind of say over who they pick as, say, Treasury Secretary.

This sounds less definitive (viz. Sanders could really escalate his demands!) than CNN made it seem with its headline (“Reporter: Sanders wants say over Clinton cabinet picks”).



But it’s been hanging out there for a full day, and the campaign hasn’t knocked it down. So assuming for the sake of argument that this is where the Sanders brain trust is, it’s worth considering whether this would cross a line between “driving a hard bargain” and being destructively spiteful.