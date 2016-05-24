Duke Ellington: Master of the American Musical Idiom

Duke Ellington’s death, just a little over a month ago, deprives American music of one of its great personalities and a great jazzman—some might say the greatest of them all. While none would seriously question his eminence, his position in music was always something of a paradox. For jazz has always been the field for the improvisor, the brilliant soloist, the individual who proclaimed his identity in odd juxtapositions of phrases strung into startling chorus after chorus: in Whitney Balliett’s brilliant phrase, the sound of surprise. But Ellington, for his part, seldom soloed as a pianist and never did so with much distinction. His real interest in music simply did not lie in that direction.

He was a composer, an arranger, the leader of a musical organization. He was far more interested in textures and tone, in the total sound of his music than in whatever incidental glitter he could add to it as a soloist. As has been said often, Ellington’s true instrument was not the piano but the band he led and wrote for. He played on it with the assurance of Louis Armstrong, the delicacy of Art Tatum and the inventiveness of Charlie Parker.

If Duke Ellington’s instrument was his band, this was so in large part because the man had a genius for attracting and holding the finest musicians, including some of the greatest soloists, in all of jazz. It was not only remarkable that men like alto saxist Johnny Hodges, tenor Ben Webster, clarinetist Barney Bigard, trumpeters Cootie Williams, Rex Stewart and Clark Terry worked for him, but also that they stayed on and on, some of them for 10, 20 and 30 years.

It was the permanence of the Ellington organization that made the Ellington sound possible. As he remarked once to the English critic Stanley Dance, “a certain sound comes out of a big band. It may be the character given it by a large brass section, or by a particularly skillful group of saxophones. The minute you change the men in the section, it doesn’t sound the same, although you may have the same arranger.” In the Ellington band the men in the section didn’t change very often, sometimes not for a decade at a time. He could write with a particular sound in mind — or variations of that sound—in full expectation that the men who had created it would be around to recreate it several years after that.