Duke Ellington: Master of the American Musical Idiom

If Duke Ellington’s instrument was his band, this was so in large part because the man had a genius for attracting and holding the finest musicians, including some of the greatest soloists, in all of jazz. It was not only remarkable that men like alto saxist Johnny Hodges, tenor Ben Webster, clarinetist Barney Bigard, trumpeters Cootie Williams, Rex Stewart and Clark Terry worked for him, but also that they stayed on and on, some of them for 10, 20 and 30 years.

It was the permanence of the Ellington organization that made the Ellington sound possible. As he remarked once to the English critic Stanley Dance, “a certain sound comes out of a big band. It may be the character given it by a large brass section, or by a particularly skillful group of saxophones. The minute you change the men in the section, it doesn’t sound the same, although you may have the same arranger.” In the Ellington band the men in the section didn’t change very often, sometimes not for a decade at a time. He could write with a particular sound in mind — or variations of that sound—in full expectation that the men who had created it would be around to recreate it several years after that.

Then, too, because he was writing for a specific group of musicians, which included many fine soloists, he quite naturally began to write pieces that would display their individual talents to best advantage. As far back as the ‘20s he began featuring the now famous growl trumpet of Bubber Miley on a series of weird and angry-sounding pieces that included “Black and Tan Fantasy,” “East St. Louis Toodle-oo,” and “The Mooche.” When Bubber Miley died and Cootie Williams was brought in to replace him. Cootie learned growl trumpet so well that he played all of Miley’s old solos and was rewarded eventually by Ellington with solo pieces of his own, such as “Concerto for Cootie” and “Echoes of Harlem,” that set off his own more sophisticated style perfectly. So it was with just about every member of the band—with baritone saxist Harry Carney (“Prelude to a Kiss”), clarinetist Barney Bigard (“Mood Indigo,” “Never No Lament”), and so on. Each had his solo talents and a number or two to show them off.