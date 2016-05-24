What Hobbies Could Hillary Take Up That Would Please David Brooks?

New York Times columnist David Brooks asks, Why is Hillary Clinton so unpopular? His unlikely answer: She doesn’t have hobbies.

Clinton was very popular as secretary of state—a 66 percent approval rating!—and not very popular now. Some might argue that’s because she’s back in partisan politics. Others might point to social science research that shows women are punished for the way they talk, for showing anger, for not wearing makeup, for not showing warmth, for acting authoritatively, etc—you know, all the sexist stuff. Not David Brooks. He writes:

Can you tell me what Hillary Clinton does for fun? We know what Obama does for fun—golf, basketball, etc. We know, unfortunately, what Trump does for fun. But when people talk about Clinton, they tend to talk of her exclusively in professional terms.

More in sorrow than in anger, Brooks diagnoses the problem: “Clinton’s unpopularity is akin to the unpopularity of a workaholic.” In the informal social media era, she doesn’t talk about her softer side. “[I]t’s doubly important that people with fulfilling vocations develop, and be seen to develop, sanctuaries outside them: in play, solitude, family, faith, hobbies and leisure.”

Just one weird trick (hobbies) to regain the adoration of the public. Of course, in the social media era, one weird trick always has a catch. In this case, the catch would be more David Brooks columns.