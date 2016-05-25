Americans still want to see some measure of justice for the misconduct that precipitated the financial crisis. But Monday’s decision by an appeals court to throw out a $1.27 billion civil penalty against Bank of America will surely generate some despair. So few cases have even been attempted that when a successful one gets reversed, it can raise questions about whether there were any good ones to make in the first place.

The truth is that there were cases out there—but the Department of Justice chose not to pursue them. The Bank of America case, though promising at first glance, wasn’t the most fertile ground for true accountability. When DoJ decided in the wake of the crisis to take the path of least resistance by engaging in this inadequate enforcement, what they really did was take a path to letting big banks and their executives off the hook.

The Justice Department initially won the case in U.S. District Court against Bank of America, though it primarily concerned conduct instigated by Countrywide Home Loans, which Bank of America purchased back in 2008. The year before, as the subprime market began to decay, Countrywide had initiated a lending program called the “High-Speed Swim Lane” or “HSSL” (pronounced “hustle”), designed to encourage its brokers to issue as many mortgage loans as possible, with no regard for borrowers’ ability to repay. Underlings told their superiors at Countrywide about the substandard quality of what were supposed to be prime loans, but the firm ignored the warnings and sold 17,611 of them to mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, despite contractual guarantees that the loans were investment-grade.

This story gets to the heart of what the government hasn’t done to bring justice to the people who brought you the Great Recession.

The “hustle case” was brought by a whistleblower: former Countrywide vice president Edward O’Donnell, who argued that his ex-employer defrauded Fannie and Freddie. (O’Donnell later went to work for Fannie Mae.) A jury took about three hours to find Countrywide guilty, and Judge Jed Rakoff imposed the $1.27 billion penalty. Rakoff also ruled that Rebecca Mairone, the Chief Operating Officer of the division of Countrywide that initiated the HSSL program, must pay $1 million personally. That personal liability was a notable difference from other crisis-era cases, where banks, not their executives, make the payments.