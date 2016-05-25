Have the Oklahoma City Thunder figured out the Golden State Warriors? Or are they just on another level?

But the real heroes of Game 4 might have been the Thunder’s supporting cast. The Warriors have cast Andre Roberson as Tony Allen 2.0, leaving him open so that Draymond Green can roam like a free safety. That worked in Game 2, but there is such a thing as too open, and for stretches of Game 4 Roberson made the Warriors pay by cutting to the basket every time he got the opportunity, where he would then either lay the ball in or shovel it to one of Oklahoma City’s giants. Dion Waiters is playing something resembling professional basketball for the first time in his career. And Steven Adams, who has been injured so many times over the playoffs that he now resembles a Kiwi Ser Robert Strong, was once again brilliant. He even got to show off his Olympic shot putter genes:

That supporting cast also made Steph Curry’s life hell. Curry disappeared for long stretches of this game and finished an abysmal 6-20, thanks in part to the Thunder’s grunts, who beat the living hell out of him every time he tried to run through a screen. The Thunder’s athleticism clogged up Golden State’s beautiful perpetual motion basketball machine. The Warriors are good enough that they can win three more games—lucky for them they have two more games at home—but there’s no margin for error now.