Donald Trump is trying to force Paul Ryan’s hand.

Early this morning, reports emerged that Ryan was planning, after weeks of thumb-twiddling, to kiss the ring and endorse Trump. Bloomberg reported that Ryan had begun to believe that his cautious approach to Trump was dividing the party and that he would do the right thing to end the “impasse.” ABC reported the same thing.

But it soon became apparent that Ryan was not planning on doing anything, and that the sources for these stories were coming from Trump’s office. Ryan’s spokesperson quickly issued a denial. “There’s no update and we’ve not told the Trump campaign to expect an endorsement,” the spokesman told ABC. “He’s also not told anyone he regrets anything.”