He looking much younger. The cheeks were fuller, and the white skin seemed ruby-red underneath: the mouth was redder than ever, for on the lips were gouts of fresh blood, which trickled from the corners of the mouth and ran over the chin and neck . . . It seemed as if the whole awful creature was simply gorged with blood; he lay like a filthy leach, exhausted with his repletion.

Harker was unsuccessful in stopping the movement of the Count and undead associates to London, with its teeming millions, where a vampire would be happy as a pig in mud. From Harker’s journal we pick up the story in the journal of the young women who are soon to become victims of the vampire, and Dr. Seward. the superintendent of an insane asylum. He recruits his old professor. Dr. Van Helsing, to deal with the puzzling strange pallor that comes over Lucy Westenra shortly after the ship bearing the Count’s earth boxes reaches port in England with the entire crew dead. In Mina Harker’s diary we witness this scene of Lucy sleepwalking in a churchyard:

When I got almost to the top I could see file seat and the white figure, for I was now close enough to distinguish if even through the spells of shadow. There was something long and black, bending over the half-reclining white figure . . . I called in fright. “Lucy. Lucy” and something raised a head, and from where I was I could see a white face and red, gleaming eyes.

Illustration by Sätty

Once Van Helsing arrives on the scene, he is agonizingly slow in recognizing the problem. He puzzles it out, very slowly, on his fingers. Finally he produces quantities of wolf bane, crucifixes and garlic—all in a vain effort to save Lucy’s life. Poor Lucy! Like the Count she has obtained “available immortality” (Wolf’s phrase), but the good Victorians won’t let her off with that. They are, by golly, going to save her soul. Some saving! Her fiancé is instructed by Van Helsing to drive a wooden stake through her heart, which is more complicated than, say, hanging a painting, “The Thing in the coffin writhed; and a hideous blood curdling screech came from the opened red lips.” But now the grisly task was done. “There, in the coffin, lay no longer the foul Thing that we had so dreaded . . . but Lucy as we had seen her in her life, with her face of unequalled sweetness and purity.”

No wonder, then, that once this crowd of Christians began to get hot on his scent, Dracula retreats to Transylvania. Almost. Just before the sun sets on that ancient land, our heroes catch the wagon carrying his earth box and wrench it open with a great squealing of nails. One severs his head and another sticks a Bowie knife into his heart: