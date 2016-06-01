It was ironic that Suzanne Lenglen, a woman, should have become the first international tennis celebrity, given the controversy surrounding women’s very presence on the court. Suzanne was the daughter and only child of Charles Lenglen, a well off rentier. He noted her exceptional athletic ability from an early age and, aware of the social prestige of tennis on the French Riviera, joined the fashionable Nice Tennis Club. Children were not normally allowed to become members, but so unusual was Suzanne’s potential that she became a junior member, playing with adults. Charles trained Suzanne himself and dominated their close relationship—an early example of the tendency for women tennis stars to be coached by their fathers (in today’s game the more famous examples being Venus and Serena Williams). It brought immense success. Suzanne Lenglen’s fame soon spread beyond the Riviera and from 1919 to 1926 she reigned as supreme international tennis star and indeed supreme female athlete.

Long before she stepped into the spotlight the men in charge of the game had thoroughly objected to a new generation of young women who had rebelled against the lives of passivity led by their mothers and were bent on a different existence. Lottie Dod wrote forcefully of the difficulties that faced women in the early years. She pointed to the curious inconsistency whereby tennis was regarded at one and the same time as “only a lady’s game,” a “pat ball” pastime unworthy of sporting men, yet equally “quite beyond their powers” either to play it or to understand the scoring system. There was “at one time a real danger”, said Dod, “lest men’s and women’s lawn tennis should be entirely separated, with different grounds, balls, and laws.” True, a women’s tournament was organized in Dublin in 1879, but it was not played on the usual courts in Fitzwilliam Square, as this was considered too public a venue. Nor were ladies admitted as members to the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club. When women’s tournaments were initiated at Wimbledon in 1884, the doubles were played away from the main grounds.

It is difficult to understand these objections until one becomes fully aware of just how restricted the lives and movements of middle-class women were in the 1870s and 1880s. Many people, and not just men, felt it was not respectable for women to be seen playing actively in public at all. Women violated their own femininity in making violent movements, and seeming to perspire or be out of breath was unthinkable and even indecent, so strongly was femininity equated with passivity. This was one of the most inhibiting factors for female players: the convention that prevented young women from any vigorous display of movement. Lord Curzon, one-time viceroy of India and a government minister at this period, is notoriously said to have said of sexual intercourse that ‘ladies don’t move’ and this prohibition on lively activity extended much more generally. Anything else was damaging to their femininity.

By the turn of the twentieth century, nonetheless, women had won the day. Herbert Chipp, the first secretary of the Lawn Tennis Association, was no advocate of the emancipation of women and yet in his recollections, published in 1898, he recognized a fait accompli when he saw one: