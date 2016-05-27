The Depression Era’s Magic Bullet For Weight Loss

During the Depression, fad diets offered the illusion of control over one’s circumstances.

Hollywood actresses, on screen and in gossip magazines, followed the lead of the flat-chested flappers of the previous decade by securing thinness as an index of youth and beauty. In the silent-movie era, a girl’s adorably dimpled cheeks might have been an asset, but by the 1930s the camera had zoomed out to take in her whole figure, draped in bias-cut gowns that shimmered over the body with no visible means of support beyond the musculature of the disciplined wearer. Brash, busty Mae West, who ridiculed dieting (“the only carrots that interest me are the number you get in a diamond”) was elbowed out by the arrival of the prudish Hays Code, enforced in earnest from 1934. The new screen sirens looked very different—they were angular and athletic, like Katharine Hepburn. Studios watched their young stars’ weight carefully, restricted their food, and even fed them amphetamines to keep their energy up and their appetites down. Then as now, an actress’s reducing regimen was mostly made up of ingredients as healthy as a Prohibition cocktail: coffee, cigarettes, drugs, laxatives and lies. In such a climate, the impact of a miracle weight-loss drug is easy enough to predict.

But the Stanford doctors, apparently, did not see it coming. The year after their first published study of DNP, they offered an update on the drug’s effects, in a report that hums with panic. “The total amount of the drug being used is astonishing,” they write, noting that on top of nearly 5,000 patients being treated by a doctor, “upward of 20 wholesale drug firms are marketing the compound, which suggests that a considerable population is being medicated.” In the United States alone, at least 100,000 people were taking some form of commercial DNP by 1934, under names like Corpu-Lean, Redusols, Formula 281, and the neatly reductive Slim, which were sold over the counter at drugstores. And as with any drug that promised magical results fast, there wasn’t much incentive to follow the instructions. If one pill made you smaller, how much smaller could ten make you?

In June 1936, TIME wrote that 100 women in Los Angeles alone “were known to be blind or partly so with cataracts” as a result of taking DNP-based diet drugs—listing fifteen separate brand names in a two-paragraph report—and that a local health officer had launched a drive to banish them. Seven people, by that point, had died. But it wasn’t until Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in 1938 that there was any consistent legal structure in place to regulate over-the-counter pills and potions. For the first time, new drugs had to be proven safe and effective before they were made available for sale, and the vast, vague category of cosmetic treatments was brought under the umbrella of the law. The first act of the newly empowered Federal Trade Commission was to yank DNP from pharmacy shelves.