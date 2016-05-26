Democratic Unity Will Be Harder in 2016 Than in 2008

If you divide the world of liberal politics into two groups of people—those prone to panic and those who are sanguine about the coming election—you’ll hear two different stories about the state of the Democratic primary.

Former Harry Reid aide Jim Manley spoke for the former group when he told CNN, “I am increasingly concerned that even if Senator [Bernie] Sanders would come around and support a [Hillary] Clinton nomination that things become so polarized that not all of the supporters would agree to do so. I am afraid he has made this internal debate so polarized that even if he comes around, far too many of his supporters would just be so disgusted with the process that they won’t come out in the numbers needed.”

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, in contrast, thinks the panickers should stop panicking, because this is all normal for a late-stage Democratic primary, and Clinton’s actually doing fairly well. “According to this one metric, at least, the percentage of Clinton’s supporters in 2008 who seemed prepared to bolt was marginally larger than the percentage of Sanders supporters who now say the same,” Sargent notes. “Meanwhile, in today’s poll, Clinton is viewed favorably by 62 percent of Democrats. But in April of 2008, Barack Obama was viewed favorably by only 57 percent of Democrats—again, worse.”

These two groups interpret narrowing general election polls along similar lines. Nervous liberals see Clinton in a precarious position thanks to Sanders’s refusal to drop out and endorse her; unflappable liberals believe the polls will narrow quickly once the Democratic race is officially decided, again citing the 2008 election as a historical precedent.