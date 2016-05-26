The Books That Made Them Feminists

Books that spark these kinds of transformation, however inevitable they might come to feel to us, don’t just fall from the sky. They are inextricably bound up with the friends who put them in our hands, with the groups that discussed them, with the small publications that excerpted and publicized them. In her new book, The Feminist Bookstore Movement: Lesbian Antiracism and Feminist Accountability, Kristen Hogan looks at an often ignored part of this story: the international network of feminist bookstores that flourished from the early 1970s to the 1990s, with 130 stores at its peak. These stores applied collective pressure to the publishing industry, and challenged business models that claimed the best books would naturally find their audience. They helped sustain the growing network of feminist periodicals and presses, like Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press, The Feminist Press, and Spinster’s Ink. They debated ways of organizing books that would help readers find not just what they wanted but also what they didn’t know they needed. And they played a crucial role in the independent bookstore movement that opposed large chains in the 1990s and now fights to live another day in the age of Amazon.



Hogan’s story is one of idealism—an idealism that, if it hasn’t been lost or diverted toward other forms of action, has been criticized in recent decades. The feminist movement of the 1970s particularly tends to get a bad rap nowadays for its lack of racial diversity, for focusing on the issues of most concern to affluent, college-educated white women. But Hogan gives us a more complicated narrative; she focuses on a broad base of women from different backgrounds working together as activists, rather than on a few commercially successful writers. It is a history from the bottom-up rather than a female-adjusted Great Man style of history.

If the second wave now looks less inclusive than it actually was, the feminist historian Stephanie Gilmore has argued, that may be because of our focus on only the most influential theories and concepts that emerged from it. If a certain influential text is not inclusive, then the movement must not have been. We see this in the persistence of the notion that Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique single-handedly “launched” the movement. Yet when we look at actual grassroots activism, Gilmore argues, a different picture emerges, one where cross-racial coalitions faced challenges but also found ways to work together.