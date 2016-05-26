Hillary Clinton might be the winner of a Trump-Sanders primetime debate.

Who knows whether Trump and Sanders will actually go head-to-head, after Trump last night offhandedly agreed to a debate for “charity” on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and Sanders quickly accepted the offer.

Game on. I look forward to debating Donald Trump in California before the June 7 primary. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 26, 2016

For Sanders, the calculation is simple. He needs some kind of boost before the California primary on June 7. Debating Trump could prove his claim that he’d be a better general election candidate than Clinton, while his “anytime, anywhere” fighting spirit would contrast well with Clinton’s reluctance to participate in another debate.