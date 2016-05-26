Congratulations, Republicans: Donald Trump is now officially over the delegate threshold.

Technically, Trump won’t amass enough pledged delegates until June 7, when five states hold their Republican primaries. But the Associated Press reached out to a number of the party’s uncommitted delegates—those who are free to vote for whomever they choose at the convention—and got enough of them to pledge support for the party’s presumptive nominee. By the AP’s count, Trump now has 1,238 confirmed delegates for the first ballot, one more than necessary to clinch the nomination.