Who’s Afraid of Artificial Intelligence?

Right now, we use phones because they’re the fastest way to get all of our stuff: messages, contacts, photos, music, documents, and the like. For all the talk of the cloud, there’s still a very real need for a device to access online life. The tech giants think we should be more sci-fi—as with Samantha, the artificial intelligence from the movie Her. Google and Microsoft and newcomers like Viv Labs (the original creators of Apple’s Siri) each want to be the first to create an affordable, ethereal presence with persistent access to both the Web and personal data. These AIs should be able to predict what you need, and then carry out the tasks themselves. If these tech companies get what they hope for, AIs will be the new site of digital life.

That desire is driven by deeply material concerns: We’re nearly a decade into the smartphone era and Apple now commands 94 percent of mobile profits. Along with Google, it dominates the market. Facebook, on the other hand, is the behemoth in advertising and media. AI is an attempt to break these sorts of strangleholds; Microsoft could challenge Apple’s and Google’s mobile dominance, while Google might win Apple’s enormous profits. It’s also the reason noted Apple watcher Marco Arment recently warned that the company is on the way to becoming the next Blackberry. While Apple has made enormous profits from the iPhone, it has let others get a head start on artificial intelligence. Siri, their digital assistant, lags behind and is tied to Apple’s hardware. Microsoft’s Cortana, on the other hand, works across its own products, any smartphone, and soon, its Xbox console. If the smartphone does become obsolete, it will be because companies are looking to disrupt business models that don’t work for them.

Aside from the potential profit, the desire to have a digital personality become the new smartphone is tied to two things: Everyone in the race wants consumers to cultivate a personal relationship with their AI. Each company plans to use that to mine data and generate new revenue. Consider the Amazon Echo, a consumer product that approximates an ambient intelligence and might be a model for how the next generation of AI develops. The cylindrical gadget, which is always listening for voice commands, can play your music, add things to a grocery list, look up facts, call an Uber, control your lights—and because developers can create apps for it, its feature list is expanding. Users often report the device is easily incorporated into everyday life, sort of like a digital pet. It quickly becomes part of the family. Amazon, naturally, wants to stitch itself into the fabric of your life. But the Echo is limited by the fact that it can’t exist everywhere. Now imagine that kind of utility in all your gadgets—on your desktop, on your watch, in your car, and of course on your phone. The object becomes mostly unimportant, an afterthought.