2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac, which were recorded in the same sessions, refined these lyrical themes while further abstracting them. Most of these songs don’t even tell “mini-stories,” since that implies a narrative arc of some kind. They’re an assemblage of moments (“Yesterday I woke up sucking a lemon”), imagery (“A moon full of stars and astral cars”), and declarations (“You can try the best you can / The best you can is good enough”); if there are stories to be found therein, it’s only through interpretation. Of course, these words weren’t meant to be read on the page like poetry, but doing so reveals the beginnings of what would become a lyrical crutch. Let’s call them Radioheadisms: idioms, proverbs, maxims, aphorisms, or other common expressions that have either been repeated verbatim or tweaked in some way.

On Kid A and Amnesiac, for example: “take the money and run,” “women and children first,” “you and whose army?,” “turn the other cheek,” and “nowhere to hide” (which also appears on A Moon Shape Pool) are all familiar phrases, while “everything in its right place” is almost certainly a twist on “a place for everything and everything in its place.” Yorke couldn’t resist taking an anti-Bush slogan for the title for Hail to the Thief, the 2003 album whose art booklet is a litany of Radioheadisms (including “burn the witch”). The lead single of that album, “2 + 2 = 5,” is a reference to a famous scene from George Orwell’s 1984, thus ensuring “Orwellian” as the most overused adjective in Radiohead reviews. “Sail to the Moon” surely references the Thomas Merton quote, “What can we gain by sailing to the moon if we cannot cross the abyss that separates us from ourselves?” And throughout the album are phrases like “there is no way out,” “over my dead body,” “we are accidents waiting to happen,” “a bull in a china shop,” and “the pot will call the kettle black.” The trend continues on 2007’s In Rainbows and 2011’s The King of Limbs:



“How come I end up where I started?”

“Won’t take my eyes off the ball again.”

“Did the cat get your tongue?”

“Don’t get any big ideas.”

“Little by little by hook or by crook.”

“I can’t kick your habit.”

“We will shrink and we’ll be quiet as mice / And while the cat is away / Do what we want.”

“I think I should give up the ghost.”

I am cherry-picking, of course. There are plenty of original, if not terribly inspired, turns of phrase throughout these later albums. But Yorke’s increasing reliance on familiar language—which may well be deliberate, to sap our common tongue of meaning and expose the vapidity of everyday discourse—contributes to a senseless mush. Radiohead rarely tells even mini-stories anymore, and instead leaves the listener with a vague impression of those many themes that music writers have identified ad nauseum. This was less of a problem when the music was transportive, as it reliably was through the In Rainbows sessions. But The King of Limbs and now A Moon Shape Pool are as musically diffuse as their lyrics, leaving the words themselves exposed. They have nowhere to hide, you might say.