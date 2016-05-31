Late last month, the Radiohead universe stirred. Postcards reading “We know where you live” appeared in fans’ mailboxes. The band’s website and social-media accounts were wiped clean, and then those same accounts posted too-brief snippets of a stop-motion music video. “For the past week, Radiohead’s Reddit forum has been a source of wonder,” the Independent’s Jamie Milton wrote. “Every minuscule detail—from the integers at which an Instagram teaser lands, to the number of times a bird chips—are pointers for what to expect. And the band are fully aware of this. They’re playing the game, interacting with their fans on an honest and mischievous level.”

This game is otherwise known as marketing. Radiohead raised expectations to such a pitch that, when the full video for the new single “Burn the Witch” was released on May 3, the reaction online was that of a sustained orgasm. Pitchfork’s Jillian Mapes called the track “a direct line” to the band’s “golden era,” adding that it “has the makings of an all-time great Radiohead song.” The Atlantic’s Spencer Kornhaber wrote, “Sonically novel yet viscerally moving, gorgeous yet terrifying, it is the sound of Radiohead returning to do what it exists to do.” The Guardian took the populist approach by soliciting mini-reviews from fans. Their conclusions: “a genius slice of Orwellian social commentary.” “It’s like ‘Creep’ again but with extra terror.” “It feels like Sudoku for the ears.”



The internet rapture was accompanied, as every new Radiohead release is, by attempts to decode frontman Thom Yorke’s lyrics. “Does anyone else think Radiohead’s ‘Burn the Witch’ could be a metaphor for anti-speech crisis on college campuses?” Robby Soave, an editor at Reason, asked on Twitter. CNN executive editor Ram Ramgopal described the song as “political—and very dark.” Another Pitchfork piece determined that Radiohead “use pastoral English imagery to confront a global phenomenon”—anti-immigrant nationalism and “paranoid demagoguery”—and explicitly linked Trumpton, the 1967 stop-motion British children’s series that inspired the “Burn the Witch” video, with Donald Trump (the two have no actual relation, of course). Vox, in the most circuitous take on the internet, explained that “Hot Fuzz is one giant homage to The Wicker Man, which makes ‘Burn the Witch’ comparisons inevitable.”



Yorke has long been reticent about his artistic intentions, so Radiohead watchers are left to speculate about the meaning of his lyrics and scour interviews for clues. Virpi Kettu, the animator of the “Burn the Witch” video, appeared to provide much more than a clue in an interview with Billboard, saying the band was troubled by the reaction in Europe to the refugee crisis—“the blaming of Muslims and the negativity” that could lead to sentiments such as “burn the witch.” Fans and music writers pounced on this morsel like starved beasts. The riddle is solved! But a note later appended atop the piece, likely due to pressure from the band, stated, “The opinions expressed in this article about ‘Burn the Witch’ do not necessarily reflect those of the band…” In its aggregation of Billboard’s story, the Independent lamented, “So, as is always the way with Radiohead, the mystery continues.”