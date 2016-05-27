Which Game of Thrones characters will die in Episode 6?

(Spoilers, and potential spoilers, below.)

At this rate, every Game of Thrones character will be dead by Episode 8. In the first half of this season, we’ve lost over a dozen reasonably important characters, as the showrunners prune George R.R. Martin’s overstuffed plots and cut a swelling budget. For the last two weeks, I’ve said that this will be the episode where major(-ish) characters stop dying, and I have been incredibly wrong. So I will offer no such prediction this time. Characters you love will die, because that is what Game of Thrones is now: A show where beloved characters die every week.

But before we predict who will die next, we must remember the fallen.